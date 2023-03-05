James and Ola Jordan reveal struggles for second baby: ‘It’s not that easy’

James and Ola Jordan have spoken up about their difficulties in trying for another baby.

The former Strictly professionals delighted fans when they welcomed their first baby Ella three years ago. They have revealed that their little girl is now asking them to give her a brother or sister.

In an interview with OK! Magazine on Friday (March 3) at the Together for Short Lives ball, the couple admitted that it’s not been that simple.

James and Ola, who both starred as professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, share one child.

Their daughter Ella was born just before the first lockdown in February 2020. They have called her their “miracle” baby, conceived as a result of IVF.

The couple regularly share cute pictures and videos of the now-toddler on their Instagrams.

Both shared touching tributes on Instagram earlier this week when Ella celebrated her third birthday.

Ola called the toddler her “mini-me” and said that she is “everything to both of us”. James described her as “my world”, treating his 256k fans to a compilation of cute videos.

James and Ola fertility struggles

Speaking on the red carpet at the Together for Short Lives charity ball, James made an honest confession regarding a baby brother or sister for daughter Ella.

It seems that while both he and his wife are keen to expand their family, it’s not been plain sailing.

“We would love to but it’s not that easy for us. We would love her to have a brother or sister. She talks about it all the time too!”

Polish-born wife Ola added: “She is so chatty, she just turned three years old on Monday. At three she’s quite switched on now, she’s quite aware of what’s going on.”

Ella was conceived after a round of IVF, with James and Ola openly discussing their struggles to have a baby.

Ola has since said, in an interview with GMB news, that she is open to using IVF again should it be necessary.

“I would love to have more children if it happens naturally.” She said, “If it doesn’t I will go for another IVF, yes.”

