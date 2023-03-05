James and Ola Jordan discuss baby number 2
News

James and Ola Jordan reveal struggles for second baby: ‘It’s not that easy’

They 'would love' to have more children

By Entertainment Daily

James and Ola Jordan have spoken up about their difficulties in trying for another baby.

The former Strictly professionals delighted fans when they welcomed their first baby Ella three years ago. They have revealed that their little girl is now asking them to give her a brother or sister.

In an interview with OK! Magazine on Friday (March 3) at the Together for Short Lives ball, the couple admitted that it’s not been that simple.

James and Ola Jordan baby

James and Ola, who both starred as professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, share one child.

Their daughter Ella was born just before the first lockdown in February 2020. They have called her their “miracle” baby, conceived as a result of IVF.

The couple regularly share cute pictures and videos of the now-toddler on their Instagrams.

Both shared touching tributes on Instagram earlier this week when Ella celebrated her third birthday.

Ola called the toddler her “mini-me” and said that she is “everything to both of us”. James described her as “my world”, treating his 256k fans to a compilation of cute videos.

James and Ola fertility struggles

Speaking on the red carpet at the Together for Short Lives charity ball, James made an honest confession regarding a baby brother or sister for daughter Ella.

It seems that while both he and his wife are keen to expand their family, it’s not been plain sailing.

“We would love to but it’s not that easy for us. We would love her to have a brother or sister. She talks about it all the time too!”

James and Ola Jordan discuss baby number 2
James and Ola welcomed baby Ella three years ago (Credit: YouTube)

Polish-born wife Ola added: “She is so chatty, she just turned three years old on Monday. At three she’s quite switched on now, she’s quite aware of what’s going on.”

Ella was conceived after a round of IVF, with James and Ola openly discussing their struggles to have a baby. 

Ola has since said, in an interview with GMB news, that she is open to using IVF again should it be necessary.

“I would love to have more children if it happens naturally.” She said, “If it doesn’t I will go for another IVF, yes.”

Read More: Former Strictly star James Jordan makes request to BBC bosses as he admits he’s ‘waiting for the phone call’

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

James Jordan Ola Jordan Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash comp image
Stacey Solomon ’emotional’ as she thanks fans and husband Joe Swash for support: ‘I’ve finally done it’
Aaron looking angry and Paddy looking horrified in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans convinced Aaron will return to save Paddy
Aaron looking angry and Paddy looking horrified in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans convinced Aaron will return to save Paddy
Jonnie Irwin
Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin delights fans with A Place In The Sun news
Dave Myers looking sad and with his Hairy Bikers co-star Si King at the Queen's Jubilee
Dave Myers shares chemotherapy update as he opens up on need for ‘constant care’
Strictly's Helen Skelton and make silhouette comp image
Helen Skelton enjoying casual dates with fellow Strictly star, according to reports