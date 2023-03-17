Strictly couple James and Ola Jordan share family news as they admit they want ‘less stress in our lives’

Strictly couple James and Ola Jordan have shared news about their new family home as they revealed they’ve downsized.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pros are preparing for a big move with their daughter Ella.

In their latest column for HELLO! magazine, James and Ola opened up about their new house.

Ola and James Jordan are getting ready to move into their family home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James and Ola Jordan new home

James said: “We went to see our new house for the first time this week. It’s a new build house and this was our first time inside it together. Ella loved going to see the house and walking around inside it. She couldn’t wait to see her bedroom and where her playroom was.”

He added: “Every time she walked into a room she went ‘Wow!’, which is nice for us because it’s half the size of our last house but it’s still nice. It’s a five bedroom house but it’s not like a celebrity pad. We’ve downsized for a reason though – to have less stress in our lives.

“We’re really happy with it. She’s not really old enough to understand the whole thing anyway. She loved walking around, putting all the gear on, her little hard hat and high vis top. She felt quite important and special.”

The couple have downsized (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last October, James issued a plea to his Instagram followers after admitting they were “homeless”.

At the time, he said: “We are currently in the process of moving and need to move into rented accommodation for about six months.

We’ve downsized for a reason though – to have less stress in our lives.

“We found a rental property we liked and went this morning to meet the landlord.

“I have never been spoken to so rudely! It was almost like it was a setup. I hope no-one out there has experienced this with a landlord.”

He then added: “Currently homeless. Anyone want to take Ola, Ella and myself for Christmas?”

However, later, James shared an update with fans.

The dancer said he had received “thousands upon thousands of amazing people out there offering to help, offering for us to come live with them”.

He then reassured fans that the family had found somewhere to live.

