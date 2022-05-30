Jake Quickenden revealed his body transformation on Instagram yesterday after confessing to letting himself get out of his routine.

The singer confessed to feeling “ashamed” of how he let himself gain weight after being out of routine.

Over the weekend, Jake bravely showed his body transformation off to his one million followers.

Jake uploaded a side-by-side photo to his Instagram.

In the picture on the left, Jake, wearing just his boxer shorts, can be seen during a period where he was “out of shape”.

In the picture on the right, Jake is noticeably slimmer and has a six-pack.

The 33-year-old penned a lengthy caption to accompany the post.

“So I wasn’t going to post this, I was a little ashamed of how I let myself get,” he began.

Jake opened up about his weight struggles (Credit: ITV)

Jake on his weight

The singer then continued, explaining that he’s never really been out of shape before.

“But with lockdown and becoming a dad and also being on tour I let myself get out of my routine, which in turn not only affected my body but also my mental health,” he wrote.

Jake then continued, explaining that he managed to turn himself around within five weeks. However, he confessed that he still has his “down days” too.

“But I wanted to sort myself out, anything is possible when you put your mind to it and work hard,” he said.

“I’m not preaching either here I just wanted to say that it’s ok to have time off, but I realised I perform best as a person, as a partner and a father when I feel good and that means body and mind,” he continued.

He then went on to say that he’s proud of his results so far and will keep going.

Jake’s followers showed their support (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jake then went on to say he wants to have a good relationship with his body and with food because he wants to be around on this planet for as long as possible.

“I have Leo, Sophie, and Fred to think of!!” he wrote. He then said that he’s gone four weeks without smoking – something he’s very proud of.

Plenty of Jake’s followers took to the comments to show their support.

“Respect Brother! Love that,” Kris Boyson wrote.

“Well done babes!! That’s incredible,” another follower commented.

“Jake!! Absolutely outstanding results. Massively inspirational to other fathers! Keep on going. Your family must be so proud of you,” another said.

“You’re an inspiration to all,” a third wrote.

