Jade Goody's lookalike son Bobby Brazier celebrates 17th birthday with garden party

Jade Goody's son celebrated his 17th birthday in a sun-drenched garden yesterday.

Bobby Brazier, who is the son of Jeff Brazier and Jade, posted some images from the event on Instagram.

He was with his younger brother Freddie.

View this post on Instagram What a day. ❤️ quality birthday at home x A post shared by BOBBY BRAZIER 👑 (@bobbybrazier) on Jun 2, 2020 at 2:06pm PDT

Read more: Jade Goody's bridesmaid reveals she "screamed" as she told sons she was going to die

His birthday was on Saturday.

But Bobby was keen to celebrate it with a handful of friends and "best mate" Freddie, who is 15.

Since growing up, he has carved out a successful career as a model.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Some of the partying group appeared to sip beers and play beer pong in garden,

Bobby and Freddie, who are underage, had to miss out on that!

Bobby is a successful model (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read more: Jade Goody branded Charles Ingram 'irritating and controlling' during Wife Swap pairing

Meanwhile, Bobby has signed to the prestigious Unsigned Agency.

It has led to him walking the catwalk for designers such as Dolce and Gabbana at London Fashion Week.

He has also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger.

Proud dad Jeff told that Bobby had to choose between various offers.

"He's signed up with a model agency," he revealed to The Sun. "Because he had quite a few that wanted to take him on.

"I know he's sort of quite hopeful for what that might bring, and basically it just seems like there's a few opportunities available to him. "

Jeff Brazier is dad to Jade Goody's sons Bobby and Freddie (Credit: Splash News)

Bobby stumbled into the modelling business by chance.

It happened when he was due for a scolding after he got in trouble at school, he sat down for a coffee with his dad.

After he left, a talent agent chased him down the street asking if he had representation.

He put his name down on the insistence of the agent - Cesar Perin, a scout at Unsigned. Jade would be so proud!

What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.