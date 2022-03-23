jade goody smiling on the red carpet
Jade Goody’s kids share heartbreaking insight into their grief 13 years after her death

She died of cervical cancer in 2009 aged just 27

By Nancy Brown

Jade Goody’s kids have paid poignant tribute to their mum on the 13th anniversary of her death.

Big Brother star Jade was just 27 when she died following a hard-fought battle with cervical cancer in 2009.

After sharing their tributes yesterday (March 22), Jade’s youngest son Freddie, 17, has today (March 23) thanked fans for their support.

jade goody smiling on the red carpet
Jade Goody was just 27 when she died, leaving behind two young kids (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jade Goody’s kids say about their mum?

Eldest son Bobby, 18, shared a picture of a smiling Jade, captioning it with three love heart emojis.

He also shared a heartbreaking tribute to his beloved mum.

Read more: Jeff Brazier is ‘sure’ Jade Goody is looking down on their ‘resilient’ kids

It said: “There’s birth and there’s death but life is eternal. Energy cannot be created nor destroyed.

“She’s left her human form. She’s home.

“That’s the way it goes. God bless her, my nan and my brother.”

Picture book made by Jade Goody
Freddie also shared a shot of the memory book Jade made for her boys (Credit: instagram)

Jade Goody made memory book for her kids

Freddie also took to Instagram, sharing a shot of a book Jade had made for the boys – who she shared with ex Jeff Brazier – before her death.

She said that she wanted to have the book made so that when her boys were older, they would know “how much fun we had together”.

You are both proof that I have lived. I will love you always.

The foreword of the book also said: “Some person much wiser than me once said that if you never discover something you would die for, you haven’t lived.

“Well, you are both proof that I have lived. I will love you always.”

Jade Goody swimming in the se
Freddie thanked fans for their support today (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier today Freddie shared a picture of Jade in the sea wearing a fancy swimming hat.

Read more: Jack Tweed admits he’s desperate to see Jade Goody’s kids

He said: “Thank you for all the messages yesterday.”

Jack Tweed carrying flowers
Jack Tweed also paid tribute to his late wife (Credit: Splash News)

Jade’s husband shares his sadness

Jack Tweed also paid tribute to his late wife, sharing pictures of their wedding day to Instagram.

He said: “13 years since I last got to see this angel. Miss you every day. Keep smiling. #raiseawareness #smeartest.”

