Jeff Brazier has paid tribute to his sons with Jade Goody, who tragically passed away in 2009.

TV presenter Jeff, 41, has paid tribute to Bobby, 17, and 16-year-old Freddie, calling them “resilient”.

Reality star Jade died aged 27 in 2009 from cervical cancer.

Her tragic and premature death left Jeff to bring up the two young boys on his own.

Jeff Brazier has praised his boys for bouncing back after the death of mum Jade (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jeff Brazier say about the sons of Jade Goody?

Asked if their mother’s death continues to impact Bobby and Freddie’s lives, he told The Sun: “My gosh, they are just so resilient.

“Of course they were so young when she died. It pains me to think they never knew Jade in the same way we all did.”

What did Bobby say about his mum?

Recently Bobby appeared on the front cover of fashion magazine Man About Town as his modelling career takes off.

Proud as punch Jeff said that he thought Bobby’s mum would be looking down on him.

When Bobby landed his first fashion magazine cover he said he hoped his mum was looking down on him and smiling.

“When Bobby landed his first fashion magazine cover he said he hoped his mum was looking down on him and smiling. And I’m sure she was,” said Jeff.

Jeff married in 2018 and wife Kate shares a close bond with the boys (Credit: Splash News)

Jeff and Jade split up after she gave birth to their two sons.

In 2006, Jade began a relationship with Jack Tweed, who she later married in 2009.

When Bobby appeared on the magazine cover, he told The Sun: “I hope she’s looking down on me and smiling, probably laughing, thinking, look at Bobby lying in a field in his designer gear.”

Jeff’s romantic date with wife Kate

In 2018, Jeff married Kate Dwyer. And, earlier this year, he paid tribute to his wife on their second wedding anniversary.

He said on Instagram: “Had such a lovely time celebrating our second wedding anniversary yesterday that I forgot to do the Instagram post!

“We did all the things we loved. Par three golf, @fredanddougs, @davidlloyduk to train and sit and read in the spa, and then one of our favourite restaurants to finish up.”

