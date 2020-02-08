Jack Fincham reveals the real reason he kept his impending fatherhood quiet

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has revealed why he kept his impending fatherhood a secret from the world.

Jack, 28, stunned fans two weeks ago when he announced he had become a dad for the first time to a baby girl called Blossom.

The star had welcomed his daughter into the world with his close friend Casey Ranger, but had decided to keep shtum the entire way through her pregnancy.

Jack, who split with fellow 2018 Love Island winner Dani Dyer last April, has now opened up for the first time about why he hid the truth from fans.

In an interview with Loose Women, Jack said: "The last thing I wanted when someone was pregnant and not feeling their best with hormones is people being intrusive or asking questions.

"I wanted to keep the pregnancy to ourselves but I'm not going to keep a baby secret, because she's not a secret.

"It's a wonderful thing. I was so excited to tell everyone."

Jack told the Loose Women panel that he was stunned when Casey called him and dropped the bombshell that she was expecting his baby.

The former pen salesman also admitted he was "scared" at the thought of becoming a father.

Jack told the Loose Women panel he was 'scared' at the thought of becoming a dad (Credit: ITV)

"[Casey and I] have known each other a long time," Jack explained. "We went out and met up and stuff and then, really shortly after, we found got the news she was expecting.

"I'm not going to lie. First of all I was like, 'Oh my god, what? What am I going to do?'

"It was a fantastic surprise and a lovely surprise. But when I found out, I was worried and I was scared.

"I could barely iron my pants. Now I've got to change nappies."

Talking about his relationship with Casey, he added: "Obviously we're not together, so we're just trying to work out the co-parenting thing.

"I go round there as much as I can to help out."

Jack first announced Blossom's birth on social media, much to the surprise of his 2.3 million Instagram followers.

Alongside a photo of himself cradling his new daughter, Jack wrote: "I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to.

"I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye...which I will forever be grateful for.

"However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever."

Jack confirmed to the Loose Women ladies that his Love Island ex, Dani, found out he had become a dad "when everyone else did".

