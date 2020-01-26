Jack Fincham reveals identity of mother to his baby daughter

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham shocked fans when he revealed that he became a dad for the first time.

In his announcement, Jack did not say who the mother of baby Blossom was.

But now the new father, 28, has revealed the name of the woman, explaining they are no longer together after enjoying a whirlwind romance.

The Sun reports that Jack had a 'secret' fling with health compliance officer, 29-year-old Casey Ranger, after he split up from Love Island girlfriend Dani Dyer.

"Myself and Casey got together when we were both single," he said.

It was a whirlwind romance and shortly after had the amazing news that she was expecting which we were both over the moon about.

"It didn’t work out romantically for us, however as I’ve said previously we are still great friends and have been for around 10 years."

In a statement to fans yesterday on Instagram, Jack told his 2.3million followers that: "I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geezer, who went on a TV show, which throws you straight into the public eye... which I will forever be grateful for.

"However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

"This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

"I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, " he continued, "also to my little girl's mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout."

He went on to say that he and Casey are committed to co-parenting.

Dani was said to be upset (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, ex-Dani Dyer was said to be 'upset' at the news.

"When Dani found out Jack was going to be a dad, she was a bit upset about it because she did the math," a source told OK! magazine.

"Dani knows who the baby's mother is and she had her suspicions while she was still with Jack that something was going on between them."

