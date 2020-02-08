Jamie Oliver and wife Jools to renew their wedding vows with "nearest and dearest"

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are set to renew their wedding vows - 20 years after they first said "I do".

Jamie, 44, got hitched to 45-year-old Jools in 2000 before going on to find TV stardom with his hit Channel 4 programme, The Naked Chef.

The couple now have five children together and, with their 20th wedding anniversary approaching, they are planning on walking down the aisle once again.

Read more: Phillip Schofield's mother-in-law gives him 'total' support after he reveals he is gay

But in an interview with People magazine, Jamie admitted that their second Big Day will be slightly different to their first.

He said: "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about.

"It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, thanks."

It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about.

Unsurprisingly, Jamie also confirmed that he will be creating the menu for their chosen guests.

Given that he has run his own restaurants, released numerous cooking books and is still a regular face on the telly, there is no better man for the job!

He added: "I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco."

Jamie was just 17 when he met Jools, but their first relationship test came not long after.

Jools was sent to Tokyo for three months on a work trip and, back then, there were few ways to keep in touch.

Recalling this on Instagram several years ago, Jools said: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax with out fail!

"These are only half of them ❤ I started reading them and it brought back Just the best and happiest memories xxx."

Meanwhile, when Jools turned 45 last November, Jamie shared a throwback picture of her, which was taken when they first stated dating.

Posting it on Instagram, he wrote in a sweet caption: "Happy birthday to my wife @joolsoliver 45 years old today! Woop woop!

Read more: The Chase fans stunned as Gregg Wallace lookalike appears on the show

"This picture is from when I first met her 18 at years old bless her.... she’s a wonderful, kind, extraordinary person who I’m so proud to call my wife and she’s still smoking 🔥

"Love you babe hope you have enjoyed your day of piece and quite x x x [SIC]."

The couple are now proud parents to Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, 10, Buddy, 9, and three-year-old River.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.