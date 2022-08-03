Ioan Gruffudd ‘granted three-year restraining order against Alice Evans’

Ioan Gruffudd has allegedly obtained a three-year restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans.

According to MailOnline, the order prohibits Alice, 54, from mentioning him on social media.

Welsh actor Ioan was previously granted a temporary restraining order against the mother of his two daughters in February.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans both smile before their split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, more strident restrictions were put in place on Tuesday (August 2). These include a ban on Alice sharing private text messages from their children Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight.

The couple split in March 2021. He went Instagram public with his romance with actress Bianca Wallace last October.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans news

Ioan reportedly attended the court in Los Angeles to witness the Domestic Violence Restraining Order granted. However, Alice was not there.

A source told the tabloid that Ioan hopes the new order will settle matters.

They reportedly said: “Ioan had no choice but to up his legal fight over Alice.

“She had become increasingly volatile and seemingly intent on destroying his career with her character assassination.

“He hopes this will put an end to it.”

The estranged couple married in 2007 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, court documents reportedly reveal Ioan has demanded Alice does not disparage Bianca, either.

They state Alice should not make any posts on any social media account “including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing [Ioan] or the other protected person”.

Additionally, Ioan has requested Alice does not post his text messages or any other communications to the parties’ children, or the children’s text messages or any other communications to Ioan, on social media.

He also asked for the judge to order Alice not to contact his employer or make disparaging statements about him to his employers.

Ioan allegedly added Alice “has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace” since the restraining order was put in place.

ED! has approached representatives for Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans for comment.

