‘Inspirational’ This Morning competition winner Heather Bone reveals she knows how she’s going to decorate her coffin

This Morning favourite Heather Bone has told fans how’s she going to decorate her coffin when the time comes.

In a new radio interview, terminally ill Heather, 43, also said she recorded special messages for her children.

How did This Morning star Heather Bone become famous?

Heather, from West Sussex, found fame when she won £2,000 on the This Morning Dosh On Your Doorstep challenge.

Suffering from metastatic breast cancer, she told viewers she would spend the money on her farewell party.

Her honesty, courage and good humour instantly endeared her to viewers.

And now, in a new interview, she has documented her end-of-life wishes.

What did Heather say in the interview?

Interviewed by BBC Radio Sussex during an afternoon cream tea with her friends, she went on to explain some of the end-of-life preparations she has put in place.

When asked if she has planned her funeral, she replied, “yes”.

“Very similar to my wedding,” she added. “My coffin has got photos of me from when I was baby, all the way up to my wedding day.

“I’ve done a VT for my boys growing up, that’s taken me probably about 20 times to watch it without crying.”

She continued: “I also feel lucky in a sense, especially with Covid, people have died without and not been able to say goodbye.

“I feel privileged in a way that I can say goodbye, I can go and plan my funeral.”

How did Heather’s fans react?

Followers of Heather’s Instagram page immediately hailed as “inspirational”.

“A very brave, inspirational lady,” one wrote.

Another said: “You are a star and one amazing lady.”

“You truly are an amazing lady! Sending you and your family much love xxx” a third commented.