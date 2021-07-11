She won the hearts of the nation on ITV daytime show This Morning last month when she won £2,000 for her farewell party.

Sadly now competition winner Heather Bone has shared her fears that she won’t live to see her final farewell.

Heather was given just three months to live after her breast cancer returned and spread to her brain.

She is just 41 years old and has two teenage sons.

What did This Morning favourite Heather say?

Earlier this week, Heather’s sons revealed their mum had suffered a huge seizure, setting back her health significantly.

However, brave Heather rallied round and enjoyed a day at Twickenham meeting England’s rugby stars.

She posted a picture with her family and signalled that it was something she had wanted to tick off her bucket list.

However, posting online earlier today (July 11), Heather shared bad news with her followers.

Heather admits she doesn’t have ‘long left’

She said: “Hi all. I am pushing along but I have gone down so much and feel I don’t have long left.

“I am just hoping to reach my party but not sure,” she added.

Heather then thanked her supporters for their donations.

Her sister-in-law has set up a fundraising page to ensure Heather’s boys are looked after following her death.

She said: “Your generosity has been enormous but if you can help or share, link in bio.”

The total raised now stands at over £20k.

If you want to donate, you can do so here.

What happened when Heather appeared on ITV show This Morning?

Last month Heather captured the hearts of the nation when she appeared on This Morning and shared her story.

Alison Hammond turned up at Heather’s house to play Dosh on Your Doorstep with the mum-of-two.

She ended up winning £2,000 and said she wanted to spend it on her Wake Me Up Before I Go Go party.

It is due to take place on July 31.

