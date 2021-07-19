ITV This Morning star Heather Bone has issued a heartbreaking update amid her battle with cancer.

Heather, 41, has become a firm favourite with This Morning viewers ever since she won £2,000 in an edition of Dosh on your Doorstep.

The terminally ill mum-of-two from West Sussex was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and then given the all-clear just before her 40th birthday last summer.

However, she was told later in 2020 that the cancer had come back and spread to her brain and she had just months to live.

What did This Morning star Heather Bone say in her update?

Courageous Heather has been documenting her journey on her Instagram page, Heather’s Cancer Journey.

And yesterday (Sunday, July 18) she updated fans on her condition.

Showing a video of her receiving medication, she said: “So this [is] the ups and downs.

“I’m now having carers in 4 times a day as I’ve gone downhill and had another seizure yesterday.

“Going to top up meds again and struggling to walk now in a wheelchair.”

What else did Heather say?

The video showed her husband explain to followers what was going on.

He said that Heather was having another of her seizures and that they had been told they could up her medication in the hope things would calm down.

He gently squirted the medication into her mouth.

Heather also posted some words on her IG stories, saying: “A lot of people are asking how I am.

“They have upped my medication however my legs are getting weaker.

“Thank you for everyone’s support.”

How did Heather’s followers react to the update?

The moving images and words soon caused many of her 69,000 followers to send messages of love and support.

This Morning’s Alison Hammond said: “Praying for Heather,” followed by a prayer emoji.

Another wrote: “You are a strong woman Heather, sending prayers to you and [your] family.”

A third commented: “Bless you Heather, I hope you’re comfortable and not in any pain. Sending love.”

Finally, one follower said: “I saw you on This Morning and your strength and courage was so inspirational.

“Documenting your journey is such a powerful way to educate people, thank you.

“Sending you lots of love and prayers.”