I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver shows off results from procedure after jungle stint

I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver has shown off the result of a post-jungle procedure on Instagram.

The Coronation Street actress is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on the cobbles since 2000.

However, she won over new fans last month (November) with her appearance in the jungle.

Following her return to reality, the TV star decided to get herself feeling refreshed.

Healthcare professional William Foley took to his Instagram to reveal that Sue had been his latest patient.

Sue Cleaver on Instagram

He wrote: “So nice to have you back! Sue joined me today for some radio frequency skin tightening.”

The treatment is known as a non-surgical way to tighten skin.

It uses energy waves to heat the skin’s deep layer and promote the creation of collagen.

Meanwhile, Sue was the third celebrity to leave the jungle during this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Following her exit, Sue opened up about something that not many viewers wanted to hear about – her bowel movements.

Once she arrived back in the hotel with her husband, the ITV actress confessed to him that she had never farted so much in her life.

Viewers also watched as she opened up about her bowel movements during a chat with Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas.

“Today though, I forced myself [to poo], because I still haven’t been, girls,” she said.

“Still? Are you serious? No number twos?” Charlene replied.

Sue’s fondness for chatting about her bowels didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, some of whom sadly didn’t appreciate her honesty.

“Should rename this to ‘#ImACeleb: Sue’s Bowl movements’ [eye roll emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“They seem to catch Sue chatting about having a [bleep] on camera every time,” another wrote.

“Vile woman,” a third simply said.

Sue’s I’m A Celebrity jungle antics revealed

Elsewhere, Charlene recently told how she struggled to get clean after a trial and was left with no choice but to get completely naked.

And she confessed that Sue stripped off too.

She explained on Loose Women: “After Sue and I did that leadership challenge and we got covered in offal, you have no idea the cracks and crevices offal can get into.

“We got back to camp and Boy George and Jill [Scott] immediately ran down to the shower and said we’ll hold the towels for you so no one can see you when you are showering.

“So Boy George and Jill both held up towels for us and we were trying to wash everything out with our bikinis on and then realised that wasn’t going to work because the bikinis were full of offal, so we went naked.”

Charlene added: “I have seen all of Sue’s bits, she’s seen all of mine, as has Boy George and Jill.”

I’m A Celebrity: Coming Home is available to watch on ITV X now.

