I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Sue Cleaver was called out by viewers for her behaviour in last night’s (Thursday, December 1) Coming Out show.

The Coronation Street star repeatedly spoke about her bowel movements on the show, which some viewers tired of quite quickly.

Sue was shown leaving the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Sue Cleaver called out for her behaviour

Last night saw I’m A Celebrity: Coming Home air on ITV1.

The show gave viewers a glimpse at the celebrities leaving the jungle and subsequently reuniting with their families and friends.

Sue was the third celebrity to leave the jungle, and her exit was shown during last night’s show.

Following her exit, Sue opened up about something that not many viewers wanted to hear about – her bowel movements.

Once she arrived back in the hotel with her husband, she told him she’d never farted so much in her life.

She also opened up about her bowel movements during a chat with Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas.

“Today though, I forced myself [to poo], because I still haven’t been, girls,” she said.

“Still? Are you serious? No number twos?” Charlene replied.

Sue was criticised by some viewers over her confessions (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans slam Sue

Viewers of the show quickly tired of Sue discussing her bowel movements and took to Twitter to complain.

“Should rename this to ‘#ImACeleb: Sue’s Bowl movements’ [eye roll emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“They seem to catch Sue chatting about having a [bleep] on camera every time,” another wrote.

“Vile woman,” a third simply said.

Other viewers were loving Sue’s honesty about her bowel movements.

“I only tuned in to hear about Sue’s bowel movements [laughing emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“Sue’s still talking about having a [bleep] hahaha,” another wrote.

Chris Moyles came under fire from viewers last night too (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles slammed over his behaviour

Sue wasn’t the only one who’s behaviour was criticised by viewers last night.

Chris Moyles also came under fire for his behaviour towards Mike Tindall and his wife, Zara.

As Mike and Zara returned to the hotel, Chris gatecrashed their reunion by sharing a beer with them.

“I know you’ve bought your wives, so I’ve bought six wives,” Chris joked.

Viewers were left cringing over Chris “third-wheeling” the royal couple.

“Imagine not seeing your fella for three weeks and Chris Moyles turns up for a beer. Ye would be snapping,” one viewer tweeted.

“What is Chris doing there leave Mike and Zara ALONE,” another wrote.

“Not Chris Moyles third wheeling Zara and Mike,” a third winced.

“Zara, Mike and Chris having beers in a hotel in Australia was not on my 2022 bingo card,” another joked.

I’m A Celebrity: Coming Home is available to watch on ITV X now.

