I’m A Celebrity star in ‘marriage split’ after text scandal, according to reports

Star of I’m a Celebrity Amir Kham has seen his marriage in turmoil after he was accused of sending raunchy texts, according to reports.

Amir is thought to be living separately from his wife of 10 years, Faryal Makhdoom.

Amir starred in I’m a Celebrity in 2017. In contrast he als0 featured in the recent All-Star series (Credit: ITV)

The couple, who share three children, are now splitting their time between their homes in Dubai and Britain.

In spite of this, Amir is now publicly celebrating his wife’s 32nd birthday.

I’m A Celebrity: Amir Khan’s marriage in crisis

An insider told Mail Online: “Faryal is taking time to think about whether or not to walk away.

“She’s going through a very difficult time and choosing to focus on her children while she and Amir continue to co-parent.”

The news comes after Amir, 36, admitted he had been texting other women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan)

The former world champion confessed to The Sun that he had asked to meet bridal model Sumaira, 25.

He is said to have told her she looked ‘good in a g string’ and also confessed that his marriage to Faryal ‘was a bit of a business arrangement.’

Amir added to the newspaper he was sorry for hurting his wife.

“If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?” he said.

He added he could consider therapy to prevent him from texting other women.

In more recent weeks, Amir has sent a series of gushing tributes to his wife.

“Happy birthday Faryal. You deserve the world and more,” he wrote for Faryal’s 32nd birthday.

Meanwhile, in another tribute, he added later: “Since it’s 12am in Dubai, I want to wish Faryal a happy birthday.”

How have people responded?

Elsewhere, Faryal has been more vocal about the sexting allegations.

Following on from the news made public, she wrote on social media she did not want to play out the details of her marriage online.

Amir and Faryal have been together for 10 years (Credit: Cover Images)

“How I deal with my marriage and my husband is not the concern of anyone else,” she said. “I refuse to play out my marriage publicly, the situation has been humiliating enough for me and I will not further play in the spectacle created by others in order to satisfy their desires.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for Amir Khan for comment.

Read more: Helen Flanagan saved by holidaymaker after being turned away from restaurant

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.