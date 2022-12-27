I’m A Celebrity star rushed to hospital after being knocked over

A former I’m A Celebrity contestant, Edwina Currie, revealed she was rushed to hospital after being knocked to the ground. Not by a car or similar vehicle – but by a rogue dog.

Former Tory MP Edwina has revealed the incident caused her excruciating pain. In fact, she claims it left her hip “totally mashed” and says she was in hospital for an eye-watering ten days.

She appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2014, when she feuded with TV presenter Melanie Sykes over women’s liberation.

I’m A Celebrity star Edwina Currie injured by runaway dog

The former MP, who lives in Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, recently revealed the details of the incident.

She says she was walking her dog in her local area when a boisterous German Shepherd pounced at her.

Speaking to The Sun, Edwina elaborated on the jarring ordeal.

“I was walking my dog when it [the German Shepherd] came bounding over, not on a lead, and sent me flying,” she explained.

Edwina then revealed the hound’s owner just didn’t seem to care.

“Its owner just grabbed it and went off,” she remarked. “He never asked how I was. I was on the floor in absolute agony, but he showed no remorse. It was the most terrifying experience of my life. I was numb with pain.”

Edwina went on to reveal the incident left her with a severely injured hip.

She said it was “awful” and her hip “was left totally mashed”.

Eventually, the pain became too much to bear. Edwina was admitted to Macclesfield hospital for treatment.

Edwina’s surgery nightmare

She soon learned that her joint had ended up disintegrating. Within hours, the former I’m A Celebrity participant was given a replacement.

Despite the swift and steady care of medical officials, Edwina remains furious about what happened to her.

She went on to tell The Sun that she’d contacted Derbyshire police about the dangerous pooch. Apparently, the German Shepherd now has to have a muzzle on while outside.

She also revealed that she’s considering litigating to help reimburse her for her medical costs.

Edwina confessed: “I’m thinking about taking legal action to get £5,000 back that I have to spend on private physio and on care for my own dogs.”

