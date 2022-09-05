Martin Lewis butted heads with Edwina Currie on GMB on Monday morning (September 5).

Edwina appeared on the ITV daytime show to discuss the cost of living crisis.

Martin claimed that the UK is on the brink of “catastrophe” because of the rising energy bills, but Edwina was having absolutely none of it.

Edwina wasn’t a fan of Martin’s choice of words, replying: “The language is not helpful.”

Edwina Currie hits out at Martin Lewis on GMB

Martin then said: “I’m afraid you can’t ignore the rising bills. That’s what the catastrophe is, it’s not my language.

“It’s the practice of what’s happening, and we did a poll – even 90 per cent of Conservative voters said this was a catastrophe, never mind everyone else. Anyway, it’s not for me to debate it, I’m shutting up now.”

Edwina bit back, ranting that the presenter wouldn’t let her speak: “Martin, let me get a word in edgeways because that’s why you get me on. I don’t say the Government can’t do nothing, the Government can do a lot.

“And we wait to hear what tomorrow’s new incumbent is going to announce and it’s going to cost a lot of money. A lot, lot, lot of our money, that’s what it’s going to cost.

“But at the same time, if we’re sensible, whether we’re a business or household, get a piece of paper and figure out what you can do that is going to make life just a little bit easier.”

Martin Lewis and Edwina Currie

Furthermore, Martin then held his head in his hands as Edwina shared some bizarre advice with viewers.

Holding a piece of radiator foil to the camera she said: “Here’s one of my suggestions for a tip, something that’s dirt cheap, Martin knows about this sort of thing. You put some of this behind your radiators, it really works, it makes the whole room nice and warm and it means you can turn down your thermostat without it causing you any more discomfort.”

