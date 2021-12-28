The heartbroken husband of Janice Long has paid tribute to his wife just days after her death.

BBC Radio DJ Janice died on Christmas Day at the age of 66 after contracting pneumonia.

Her death was announced on Boxing Day – and husband Paul Berry and kids Fred and Blue have since paid tribute.

Husband of Janice Long pays tribute after her death

Janice married Paul in 2017, but the pair had been together for years.

They shared two children – daughter Blue, 24, and son Fred, 33.

All three have now shared tributes to the radio icon.

Paul said: “I’ve lost the love of my life and I’m going to spend the rest of it half a person.

“She had my back from the day we met, you couldn’t possibly ask for more love and loyalty from a wife.”

What did Janice Long’s children say?

After her mum’ death, Blue shared her grief.

She said: “Mum I love you. You paved the way for me to have an incredible life. You were a trailblazer for so many women to go conquer and succeed.

“The first woman to host Top of the Pops and to have her own daily show on Radio 1. You have shown me that anything is possible and to never stop fighting for what you want a deserve.”

Posting on Instagram, alongside several images of her mum, she added: “I love you Mum.

“You were incredible and have given me a life full of love and opportunity. 25 years just wasn’t enough time with you, but those 25 years are full of the most beautiful and fondest memories.

“From all our travels around the world, to weekends away like York when you knew I was doing a project on Vikings.

Our Friday night rituals of getting [bleep] magazines and lots of chocolate and lying in bed, to persuading Dad to let me stay up later on Wednesdays so I could watch the Bill.

“My mum was an icon and I don’t say that lightly. I am gonna make you proud and you’ll be right by my side.”

Blue added: “I won’t be mourning the loss of my mum but I will be celebrating her life and everything she achieved.”

Janice’s son declares he’ll ‘never forget’ all she done for him

Fred also shared his own tribute to his mum.

He said: “She wasn’t only a mum to me but a whole bunch of my friends that she took in and cared for and I’ll never forget everything she has done for me.”

