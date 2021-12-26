Janice Long dies at the age of 66 as tributes pour in for the BBC Radio DJ

DJ Janice Long has died at the age of 66, her agent has announced.

Janice was best known as a presenter on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Top of the Pops.

She died on Christmas Day surrounded by her family following a short illness.

Janice Long has died on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Her agent Nigel Forsyth made the sad announcement in a moving statement: “Janice was a wonderful, warm human being and exceptional broadcaster.

“She told a brilliant story and always made you roar with laughter with her sharp wit. She will leave behind her husband Paul and two children who she thought the world of.”

BBC director general Tim Davie described her as a “stellar presenter” who was loved across the industry.

Janice was the sister of TV presenter Keith Chegwin, who died in 2017 at the age of 60 after a long battle with the lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The following year, Janice spoke of her devastation at losing her younger brother.

“I do have moments where I go: ‘Oh, I’ll just ring Keith, I’ll just send him this picture’ and he’s not there,” she heartbreakingly revealed.

“He died far too young, but he packed a hell of a lot into his 60 years.”

Janice worried her fans back in June when she revealed on social media that she was in hospital.

“Good Morning world from my hospital bed in Liverpool. Bored silly x,” she wrote on Twitter.

Janice Long tributes following her death

Tributes are being left on social media.

One fan wrote: “What sad news to hear Janice Long has passed away at 66, far too soon, hopefully reunited with brother Keith both of them taken too young love to her family.”

Another posted: “#janicelong what a wonderful human being.”

And a third said: “Very sad to hear about Janice Long. She was a very lovely woman. Thoughts with her family.”

This is a breaking news story, we will update as we have more information.

