The husband of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw has revealed her final words before her death.

Lisa died in May at the age of 44 after suffering a bleed on the brain, a week after receiving her first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Her partner Gareth Eve has now revealed his final moments with her and said he kissed her before she died.

What did the husband of Lisa Shaw say?

Gareth told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire: “I went to see her and she told me to go home and see our son because it was late. She said ‘I’m tired’. I gave her a kiss. And I never spoke to her again.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the Covid jab, Gareth insisted he’s not an “anti-vaxxer” but while “we don’t know this information, maybe the answer is to give people the alternative”.

He added: “What the vaccine has done is unbelievable. The work these people have done to get the country back on its feet is outstanding.”

However, Gareth said we need to recognise the affect the jab has had on families.

The vaccine became listed as a possible factor on Lisa’s interim death certificate.

A coroner’s inquest will look into the presenter’s cause of death.

The MHRA has said: “Over 81 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have now been administered in the UK, saving thousands of lives…

“No effective medicine or vaccine is without risk and our advice remains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people.”

They added it’s “important that people come forward for their vaccination”.

In addition, a statement from the Department of Health and Social Care says: “All vaccines being used in the UK have undergone robust clinical trials and have met the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) strict standards of safety effectiveness and quality.”

What did Lisa’s family say?

Earlier this year, Lisa’s family said in a statement: “Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later.

“She was treated by the RVI’s [Royal Victoria Infirmary] intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.

“Tragically she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon.”

