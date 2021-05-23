Lisa Shaw BBC
News

BBC presenter Lisa Shaw dies aged 44 following a short illness

Family and colleagues have paid tribute

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

BBC presenter Lisa Shaw has died at the tragically young age of 44.

The ‘brilliant’ radio presenter passed away in hospital following a short illness.

A statement from Ms Shaw’s family described her as an “amazing person”, adding: “We are all completely heartbroken, in disbelief, numb, and saddened, that there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that will never, ever be filled,” they said.

“We are so grateful for the time that we have had with her, and there are so many happy memories that we will hold dear for the rest of our lives.

“She was the best wife and mammy, sister, daughter, aunty, friend and colleague that anyone could hope for.

“She loved connecting every day with the wonderful people of the North East, and it gives us great comfort to know how many lives she was an integral part of every single day.

Lisa Shaw BBC
BBC presenter Lisa Shaw at work for Radio Newcastle last month (Credit: Twitter/Lisa Shaw)

“We’d like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support we have received at such a difficult time, reinforcing how deeply cherished she was by so many people. We will love and miss her, always.”

Lisa was a daytime presenter for BBC Radio Newcastle.

The mum joined the station in 2016, after working in commercial radio in the North East.

Lisa Shaw colleagues at BBC pay tribute

BBC Radio Newcastle’s acting executive editor Rik Martin paid tribute: “She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum.

“She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences.

“We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people.”

Colleague Chris Middleton tweeted: Well, that was the hardest bulletin I’ve ever had to read.

“Everyone at BBC Newcastle is absolutely devastated at the news of Lisa Shaw’s death.

“She was an excellent presenter, a lovely person, and taken far too soon.

“My thoughts are with her family, friends, and our colleagues.

** This is a breaking news story and we will update with more details as we have them.

Leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

UK Eurovision
Eurovision 2021: When did the UK last win? How many times have we won? Why do we keep losing?
Amanda Holden Eurovision
Amanda Holden has Eurovision viewers in stitches with her ‘chicken’ dress
Amanda Holden Instagram
Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with bra-less selfie
Katie Price Instagram
Katie Price fans baffled as star looks ‘unrecognisable’ in birthday snap on Instagram
Jenny and Lee Gogglebox
Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox have fans fearing the worst as they separate
Katie price and carl woods at Thorpe park
Katie Price and Carl Woods: Security called during Thorpe Park date