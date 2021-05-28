The family of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw has issued a statement about her death.

It says that the 44-year-old had suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The heartbroken family issued the statement after the award-winning BBC radio presenter tragically passed away last Friday (May 21).

Lisa tragically passed away last Friday (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What happened to Lisa Shaw?

The BBC says that a death certificate “lists the vaccine as one of the possible factors being considered”.

Her family said: “She was treated by the RVI’s (Royal Victoria Infirmary) intensive care team…

“… for blood clots and bleeding in her head.”

They also said that married mum-of-one Lisa began to suffer from “severe” headaches “a week” after she had the vaccine.

This led to her falling seriously ill “a few days later”.

Tragically, Lisa then passed away at the Newcastle hospital.

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle (Credit: Google Maps)

Investigation ongoing

In response, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a statement.

It said: “As with any serious suspected adverse reaction…

“… reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.”

The body also said that its investigation into links between the vaccine and blood clots is “ongoing”.

It said the risk of taking the Oxford vaccine remains “very low”.

What did Lisa’s family say?

Lisa devastated family said they now have a “Lisa shaped hole” in their lives.

“We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled,” Lisa’s family said.

“We will love and miss her always.”

In addition, they said: “It’s been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched…

“And we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family.”