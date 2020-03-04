Holly Willoughby wows fans with colourful combo outfit for This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby has won over her fans with her outfit for today's This Morning.

The presenter wore a light blue knitted jumper from Zara with a pair of burgundy trousers from CHINTI & PARKER.

She finished off the look with a pair of burgundy heels while her blonde hair was styled in her signature loose waves.

She shared a photo of her look to Instagram alongside the caption: "Morning Wednesday... today’s #hwstyle on @thismorning... trousers by @chintiandparker knitwear by @zara."

Fans loved the combo of the blue and burgundy with one person writing: "Loooove this colour combo." (Sic)

Looks like you're supporting West Ham today.

Another commented: "Gorgeous combination."

A third said: "You look sensational!"

Others said she was wearing the colours of the football team West Ham.

Fans loved Holly's outfit today (Credit: ITV)

One added: "Beautiful west ham colours," while another wrote: "Looks like you're supporting @westham today."

Yesterday, Holly sprung into spring with her outfit choice as she sported a stunning purple floral dress from & Other Stories with her signature nude heels.

Fans were quick to comment their thoughts and it seems the look went down a storm!

One person said: "So so pretty!!" while another wrote: "Absolutely stunning!"

A third added: "Loving your dress."

Another branded the look "very spring like" while one said the dress was giving them "summer vibes".

On Monday's show, Holly's outfit - a stunning polka dot number - won over fans yet again.

The presenter wore a navy and white polka dot Essentiel Antwerp midi dress which featured a high neckline.

The £255 dress earned rave reviews from the show's viewers.

The dress' description said on the designer's website: "Our polka dot ruffled midi dress is precisely what you expect from a ladylike dress.

It added: "The asymmetric hemline makes it an excellent option for dancing, but thanks to the long sleeves, it doesn't look bad on the office floor either."

"Lovely dress," said one fan, while another gushed: "Looking stunning as always."

"Love this dress," another commented.

