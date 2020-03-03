Holly Willoughby stuns in floral dress perfect for spring on This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby has sprung into spring with her latest outfit choice for This Morning.

On Tuesday's programme, the presenter wore a stunning purple floral dress from & Other Stories with her signature nude heels.

Holly, 39, shared her usual outfit snap to Instagram this morning and fans couldn't get enough.

The star wore her blonde locks in relaxed waves.

Holly captioned the post: "Morning Tuesday... today’s #hwstyle on @thismorning... Dress by @andotherstories."

Fans were quick to comment their thoughts and it seems the look went down a storm!

One person said: "So so pretty!!" while another wrote: "Absolutely stunning!"

A third added: "Loving your dress."

Fans loved Holly's floral dress (Credit: ITV)

Another branded the look "very spring like" while one said the dress was giving them "summer vibes".

On Monday's show, Holly's outfit - a stunning polka dot number - won over fans yet again.

The presenter wore a navy and white polka dot Essentiel Antwerp midi dress which featured a high neckline.

The £255 dress earned rave reviews from the show's viewers.

The dress' description said on the designer's website: "Our polka dot ruffled midi dress is precisely what you expect from a ladylike dress.

"A flattering shape, lightweight fabric, fun colour and timeless print."

It added: "The asymmetric hemline makes it an excellent option for dancing, but thanks to the long sleeves, it doesn't look bad on the office floor either."

"Lovely dress," said one fan, while another gushed: "Looking stunning as always."

"Love this dress," another commented.

However, one of Holly's outfits last week didn't win over fans.

She wore a black and pink floral dress featuring a white frilly collar.

One person said: "Beautiful as always but I’d say no to the dress just because the collar is too long and weird."

Another wrote: "Not keen on the collar, too big," while a third commented: "Awful dress. Too short for large collar."

