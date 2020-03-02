Holly Willoughby hits the spot as This Morning viewers declare her polka dot dress a fashion hit

TV's Holly Willoughby sent This Morning viewers dotty with her stylish fashion choice for Monday's show.

Posting her regular #HWstyle picture to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly revealed she was wearing a navy and white polka dot Essentiel Antwerp midi dress.

Costing £255, the dress is pricer than some of the looks she's worn recently, but it earned rave reviews from the show's viewers.

"Our polka dot ruffled midi dress is precisely what you expect from a ladylike dress," said the blurb on the designer's website. "A flattering shape, lightweight fabric, fun colour and timeless print."

It added: "The asymmetric hemline makes it an excellent option for dancing, but thanks to the long sleeves, it doesn't look bad on the office floor either."

Holly certainly felt good in the dress, as she danced her way into the Spin To Win section of the show, which saw one viewer win £750 and a This Morning goodie bag.

The dress is selling out fast online, with limited sizes available in the navy, while a red version of the dress is also proving popular.

Holly's £255 dress is almost sold out online (Credit: Essentiel Antwerp)

"Lovely dress," said one fan.

"Looking stunning as always, " added another.

"Love this dress," another commented.

"Good choice, looking lovely," said another.

"You look so beautiful and elegant as always Holly," another added.

"Gorgeous dress," another commented.

Viewers said Holly looked stunning in the polka dot dress as she hosted the show alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

"Far better dress!" said another follower, no doubt referring to a couple of the dresses Holly wore on This Morning last week that viewers declared a fashion miss.

"Wish I could afford that dress," said another of Holly's Instagram followers.

There are plenty of lookalike polka dot dresses online, we've spotted a few on BooHoo and ASOS and, while none are an exact match, they are a fraction of the price of Holly's!

Fans were also raving over Holly's Dancing On Ice semi-final dress, which she wore on Sunday night's show.

Viewers said she looked "sensational" in her nude embellished floor-length Lihi Hod dress.

"Looooovvve this!!! Looking absolutely stunning!" said one fan.

Just like her fans, here at ED! we can't wait to see what style queen Holly wears next!

