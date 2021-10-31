Holly Willoughby thrilled her Instagram fans with a photo as she attended the Pride of Britain Awards with her mum.

The This Morning host, 40, shared a picture as she and her mum Linda glammed up for the awards ceremony on Saturday night (October 30).

Holly wore an off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging pink gown from Marchesa which was floor length and featured flower applique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

The star styled her blonde hair in waves and sported dark smokey eyes and a pink lip.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby sends fans into meltdown with ‘sexy’ Halloween outfit

Meanwhile, Linda looked equally as stunning in a cream embellished dress.

She sported a red lip and had her blonde locks in a simple voluminous style.

Holly and her mum on the red carpet last night (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Alongside the picture, Holly said: “On a night where we celebrate heroes… I’m out with mine…”

Fans loved seeing Holly and her mum dressed up, with some saying they looked like sisters!

One person said: “Absolutely stunning #sisters.”

Another commented: “Is that your sister?”

One quipped: “How nice of your younger sister to let you tag along with her Holly.”

TV star Holly looked stunning in her pink gown (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

A fourth gushed: “Lovely photos Holly of you and your mum, you could pass for twins.”

Meanwhile, others gushed over Holly’s beautiful gown as she posed before the awards.

Holly captioned another post of her outfit: “My favourite night of the year… off to the @prideofbritain awards tonight with an extra layer of waterproof mascara…”

One fan commented: “You look like a beautiful princess.”

Linda also looked incredible (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Another said: “You look absolutely gorgeous.”

One added: “This dress is gorgeous. Have an amazing night.”

Holly’s Halloween outfit

On October 28, Holly wore one of her mum’s dresses for This Morning’s Halloween special.

The star dressed up as Cluedo’s Miss Scarlett while her co-star Phillip Schofield came as Colonel Mustard.

Holly completed her look with a fur wrap and red heels while wearing her blonde hair in classic Hollywood curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

She said on Instagram: “Miss Scarlett. You are invited to our @thismorning Halloween special… help us solve the murder… see you at 10am … #cluedo

“Dress… my mum’s (again) Stole by @helenmooreengland.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby divides Instagram fans as she announces jewellery line

Fans loved the dress as one person said: “Wow, you look incredible.”

Another wrote: “Look at you! Absolutely love this.”

What did you think of Holly and her mum’s dresses for Pride of Britain? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.