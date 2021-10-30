Holly Willoughby has divided her Instagram fans as she announced a jewellery line.

The This Morning presenter shared the news on Saturday (October 30) and revealed her company Wylde Moon has collaborated with Kirstie Le Marque jewellery.

Holly told her fans that the project would be launching on November 4.

She shared a video of herself wearing a gemstone necklace and other sneak peeks of the collection.

Holly said: “I’m so excited to share the first look of the @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque jewellery collaboration with you.

“Launching Thursday 4th November.”

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with many people loving the latest project.

However, some people were already predicting it was going to be expensive after Holly recently revealed Wylde Moon candles costing £40 and £60.

One person commented: “This will be fabulous but expensive. You will have a lot of people buying that for sure.”

Another wrote: “Won’t be able to afford any of this either I’m guessing.”

One replied: “Was thinking the same!”

Another added: “Beautiful, hope it’s not too expensive.”

However, one fan gushed: “Beautiful pieces.”

Another added: “I thought this would be coming at one point! Really excited for you all.”

One commented: “Yay I’m so happy about this!!! Can’t wait to get my hands on these gorgeous pieces.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Holly sparked a backlash after launching her branded candles earlier this month.

On October 20, Holly launched her Wylde Moon boutique and the first items available were two candles and a diffuser.

Holly said on Instagram: “It is finally here! The WYLDE Boutique is now open and we couldn’t be more excited.

“Today we launch our home fragrance collection, (borrowed from) The Wild.”

However, the candles came under fire for costing £40 and £60.

One person commented: “£40 and £60, not sure I will be getting one! Hugely expensive.”

Another added: “I’m gutted about the price. I’ve been so excited about the candle. I went straight on the website at 8 am and saw they were £40. I just can’t afford that.”

