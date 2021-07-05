Holly Willoughby took to Instagram yesterday (Sunday July 4) to share a make-up-free selfie.

Fans are used to seeing the This Morning star in glamorous and stylish outfits and faultless, understated make-up.

And they loved Holly’s fresh Sunday look, even though she looked very different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

The 40-year-old mum-of-three took to the social media site to express frustration at a busy family day.

With her hair bunched up in a decidedly un-glam mess on top of her head, she wore only minimal make-up.

Wide-eyed and looking slightly exasperated, she told fans about her Sunday mood.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares Instagram selfie with mother-in-law’s GIANT dog ‘baby’

“One of those Sundays where I’ve got to be here, there and everywhere…,” she said.

She then joked: “However I feel with this hair I can take on the world…”

Holly dressed down for Sunday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did her fans react?

It didn’t take long for many of her 7.2million fans to praise the star’s dress-down look, even with the scrunched-up hair.

“Still looking gorgeous tho,” one fan said.

Another gushed: “Holly you are fabulous.”

You would still look beautiful in a bin liner.

A third said: “You would still look beautiful in a bin liner.”

A fourth wrote: “Loving the natural look.”

Finally, another fan replied: “It’s definitely a ‘let’s rock this’ hair, looks fab!”

Holly made the admission last month (Credit: ITV)

How else does Holly dress down at home?

It’s not the only way Holly dresses down at home.

Earlier last month, she revealed on This Morning that she didn’t wear knickers in bed.

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby is right not to wear knickers in bed, experts say

During a discussion about wearing pyjamas, co-host Phillip Schofield asked her if she wore knickers under her jim-jams.

With a giggle, Holly admitted that she did not.

“No pants! No pants! Stop making me say no pants on TV!”