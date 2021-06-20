Holly Willoughby has shared a photograph to Instagram of herself and her dad to mark Father’s Day.

The This Morning star, 40, posted the picture on social media to celebrate the annual occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

In the sweet snap, Holly and her dad are posing in front of a tree and they are grinning from ear to ear.

She captioned her picture: “Happy Father’s Day Daddy!!!!

“Love you so so very much… thank you for being such a ray of sunshine…”

Holly Willoughby and dad ‘have same smiles’

Fans have enjoyed the rare glimpse of Holly’s dad, who is called Brian, and can’t believe how alike they look.

One follower replied: “I thought you looked like your mum until I saw this picture!”

Another added: “You have his smile gorgeous photo,”

A third wrote: “You look exactly like your dad!”

Holly opened up about her relationship with her dad last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ahead of Father’s Day, Holly opened up about the close relationship she has with her dad.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “My dad is amazing. Everything is ‘the best’.

“That’s my dad’s motto, ‘This tea is the best’.

“When we were kids we used to get the train to London and he would say. ‘Oh, it’s the best’.”

Read more: GMB viewers demand Holly Willoughby joins panel as a new presenter

Holly continued: “He just has the most positive outlook on everything.

“Everything is the best. I love that about him because, if you go through life thinking everything is the best, then you’re never disappointed are you?”

Holly’s idyllic childhood

Holly and her sister Kelly grew up with Brian and their mum, Linda, in Brighton.

It is believed Brian worked as a sales manager of a double glazing firm before retirement.

Holly, who has three children with husband Dan, previously opened up about her idyllic childhood.

She told The Mirror: “Mum and Dad were great at organising exciting things for us to do. They were real doers and still are.

Holly and her sister Kelly grew up with Brian and mum Linda in Brighton (Credit: YouTube/ Holly Willoughby)

“Whether it was going to Worthing Beach for a picnic or to Margate and building sandcastles with our My Little Ponies. We always doing something and always dressed as if we were going out for Sunday lunch!”

Holly also revealed that her parents were – and still are – huge lovers of Christmas.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s outfit branded ‘too expensive’ by angry This Morning viewers

“Mum and Dad are massive fans and it was almost more important than our birthdays,” she added. “Mum once had a Christmas party in June.”

Do you think Holly and Brian look alike? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!