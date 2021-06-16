Holly Willoughby fell victim to trolling over a yellow dress she wore on This Morning today (June 16).

The blonde TV presenter posted her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram ahead of the show and the comments soon flowed.

However, while they were almost all lovely, some had a bit of a moan.

But said moan was soon shut down by one Holly devotee.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in her yellow dress today (Credit: ITV)

Where is the yellow dress Holly Willoughby wore from?

Posing in her summer frock, Holly said: “Morning Wednesday… today on @thismorning we are celebrating the return of @loveisland ❤️🌴.”

She added: “#hwstyle 💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @_albaray.”

Read more: This Morning viewers cringe as Dreamboy strips live on air

While many declared the star looked “as beautiful as always” in the summer dress, others found fault with the outfit.

One said: “Too expensive for normal people. We like normal prices.”

In response, another commented: “Agree.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby fans fight back

However, one fan had Holly’s back.

They declared: “No one is asking you to buy it.

“Stop moaning!”

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares bikini selfie as she works on her book in the sun

Another follower admitted they’ve bought the dress – and it’s worth every penny.

I have this dress too, it’s gorgeous, comfy and worth the money.

“I have this dress too, it’s gorgeous, comfy and worth the money,” they stated.

Another added that Holly “looked lovely”.

They added: “Like a juicy lemon!”

One fan said she looked like a ‘juicy lemon’ (Credit: ITV)

So how much is the yellow dress?

Holly wore the Albaray Yellow Embroidered Ruffle Neck Midi Dress – and it retails at £89.

Although a little on the pricey side, the host has worn designer outfits on the show costing hundreds of pounds more.

Billed as the “perfect summer midi dress in this season’s buttercup yellow”, it’s made from responsibly sourced embroidery anglaise cotton.

It features a square front and back neckline with ruffle detail and can be styled up or down for any occasion.

Holly’s stylist Danielle Whiteman styled the sizzling summer look with a pair of Steve Madden shoes.

The tan suede Jadelle stilettos cost £85.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of Holly’s yellow dress.