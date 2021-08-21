Holly Willoughby proves she loves a self-care routine as much as the rest of us with her latest Instagram post.

The popular This Morning presenter showed off her natural beauty as she took the to social media platform on Friday night.

The mum-of-three, 40, posted to her Instagram story as she enjoyed a luxurious bubble bath.

Holly Willoughby smiles as she enjoys a bubble bath (Credit: Holly Willoughby/Instagram)

Holly Willoughby Instagram

The image sees her relaxing with her eyes closed as she wallows in a sea of fluffy looking bubbles in the snap.

Fresh faced Holly had her trademark blonde locks tied back and a huge grin on her face as she posted with the caption: “Bath day.”

She is currently enjoying some well-needed time off from her This Morning duties for summer.

Holly and Phil are currently on a break for summer (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Earlier this week she got some good news. She is nominated for the Best Presenter gong at the upcoming National Television Awards.

The celebratory bash will see Holly go up against fellow This morning host Alison Hammond for the trophy.

Alison, 46, announced her excitement at the nomination by sharing a photo of the pair online.

She wrote: “Can’t think of anyone I’d rather lose to than you Holly Willoughby.”

Holly shared the post, commenting “same” and adding love heart emojis.

Holly and Alison will have some tough competition – fan favourites Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are also nominated in the same category.

The duo have won the prize every single year for the past 20 years.

Notably, Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield did not receive a nomination this year.

It’s the first time he has been missing from the nominations list since 2018.

Comedian Joel Dommett is hosting The 2021 NTAs . The ceremony will take place on Thursday September 9 at London’s O2 Arena.

