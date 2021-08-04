Holly Willoughby has shared a cryptic message about ‘letting go of negativity’ as she promoted her upcoming book on Instagram.

The 40-year-old presenter delighted her followers last night (August 3), as she teased the novel while on a break from This Morning.

And it appears Holly is preparing to get pretty deep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)



What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Ahead of the book release, Holly revealed she couldn’t be more excited.

She penned: “I can’t believe that Reflections is out in less than three months! I’m so excited to start sharing some snippets with you all. Hands up if this resonates with you…

“If you would like to, then the Link to pre-order the book is in my bio.”

Letting go of the judgement and the negativity makes space for love and kindness

Meanwhile, the quote read: “Letting go of the judgement and the negativity makes space for love and kindness and a passion for everything around you and what you do.

“That is true beauty and this is what shines out into the world brighter than anything else.”

Fans rushed to comment on the thought-provoking message.

Holly Willoughby teased her upcoming book on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “I am so very excited to read it, I know it’s gonna be emotional but also incredible.”

A second shared: “Yes, that is so true and it resonates with me Holly! I literally cannot wait to your book to be released and for me to get the signed copy.”

A third wrote: “A truer word has never been said, thank you for this.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby thanks This Morning after show organises surprise comeback

Another penned: “Very true indeed – can’t wait to read it.”

In addition, one likened the star to former monk and life coach Jay Shetty.

They commented: “Are you trying to be the next Jay Shetty?”

Holly is currently on a break from ITV’s This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Holly been up to?

Meanwhile, Holly is currently on a summer break from presenting duties on This Morning.

The star usually returns to the ITV show in September after six weeks off.

However, she did appear on the programme last week for a very special reason.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals brutal rejection from Holly Willoughby over Good Morning Britain offer

On the show, Holly surprised nine-year-old guest Sophie, who is battling a rare form of incurable cancer.

After her appearance, the star followed up with a message on Instagram, which featured some of her chat with Sophie.

She wrote: “Thank you @thismorning for arranging for me to say hello to my new friend Sophie… Sophie you are an incredible girl… your family must be so proud of you… huge love.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.