Gemma Collins is reportedly hoping to replace Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa.

The 40-year-old Diva Forever star has made no secret of her admiration for the much-loved host.

Now, Gemma has apparently set her sights on the daytime programme if Holly ever quit.

Is Gemma Collins replacing Holly Willoughby?

According to Heatworld.com, Gemma believes she has what it takes to present the ITV hit.

A source told the publication: “She loves Holly and feels as though getting her job would be like taking over from TV royalty.

“There’s so much gossip going around the TV industry right now that ITV bosses are lining up a replacement for Holly, should she ever go, and Gemma wants to put herself at the top of the list to be considered.”

The insider also claimed that Gemma has opted for a “sophisticated look” in order to become a “serious contender”.

They added: “She knows that some of her outfit choices can be quite loud and garish.”

Holly currently hosts the ITV show alongside co-star Phillip Schofield.

Meanwhile, last month, Gemma shared her love for all things Holly.

At the time, the former TOWIE star debuted a sleek new bob hairstyle inspired by the presenter.

She attributed the change of style to Holly as she admitted thinking she looked “unreal” with her own her change.

Gemma told fans: “Holly Willoughby made me do this. She didn’t force me but I saw how unreal she looked on her Instagram today and I rang my hairdresser like, get here son. I need the look.”

The platinum blonde beauty employed the help of her hairdresser Joel for the revamp.

She added: “I’m going to tuck it behind my ears, I might tong it. I’m just going to embrace this hair.”

What else has Gemma been up to?

While Gemma appears pleased with her new look, she’s also loved up with boyfriend Rami Hawash.

The couple, who previously dated in 2014, rekindled their romance back in April.

Speaking on her Love Lounge podcast, Gemma recently said: “I’ve got a lovely partner now and I’m very happy, I never saw that coming and I never predicted it.

“This is what I’m saying, you really have to let your past go and move to the future because everyone’s Prince Charming is out there somewhere.”

She then remarked: “I’m definitely having a summer of love, so while I go on a mini-break… who knows, I could come back pregnant.”

