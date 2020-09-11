Holly Willoughby reunites with Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton for first night out since lockdown

Holly Willoughby has reunited with Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton for their first night out since lockdown.

The pals were joined by two other friends as they enjoyed margaritas and a catch up on Thursday (September 10).

In a picture shared to Instagram, the group are seen smiling for the camera as This Morning host Holly looked stunning in blue.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fears she’ll have to choose between her parents on Christmas Day

Emma wrote alongside the image: “My girls!!!! It’s been a long time and it was amazing to catch up.”

What did fans say?

Fans gushed over the photo, with one writing: “Gorgeous ladies!”

Another said: “Lovely photo, enjoy!”

A third added: “Looks like the best night out ever.”

Singer Nicole also shared the image to her Instagram and wrote: “It’s been a year! I’ve missed you all SOOOO MUCH!! I love my girls!!”

Holly Willoughby reunited with her girl pals for margaritas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emma commented on the post: “Needed this so much!!! [Love] you all so much.”

Due to the lockdown and coronavirus restrictions, the group was unable to spend time together.

It’s been a long time and it was amazing to catch up.

Throughout the lockdown, Holly continued to host This Morning alongside her co-star Phillip Schofield.

The pair recently returned to the programme after enjoying two months off for the summer.

On Thursday’s show, Holly feared she’d have to pick between her mum and dad on Christmas this year.

Emma Bunton said the catch-up was “needed” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to new rules being put into place from Monday (September 14), no more than six people will be allowed to meet up indoor or outdoors.

This means Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin and their children Chester, five, Belle, nine and Harry, 11, may not be able to spend Christmas with her parents.

What did Holly Willoughby say on This Morning?

Holly said: “What will Christmas look like? It’s going to be very awkward in my house.

Holly fears she’ll have to choose between her parents on Christmas (Credit: ITV)

“I’m in a family of five so I’ll have to choose between my mum and dad on Christmas Day.”

Read more: This Morning: Gino D’Acampo leaves Holly Willoughby horrified as he flashes his bum on return

She added: “It’s not a nice thing to look forward to, is it?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.