Holly Willoughby has given new Celebrity Juice stars Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack her backing.

The This Morning presenter quit as a team captain on the ITV2 series earlier this year to spend more time with her family.

And it was confirmed earlier this month that Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore will be the new resident team captains.

Host Keith Lemon‘s social media – as well as that of Laura and Emily – shows the trio have been filming farm scenes for the upcoming series.

Holly Willoughby has given the new Celebrity Juice team captains her blessing (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about Celebrity Juice?

And an impressed Holly couldn’t help but have her say on proceedings as she shared a screengrab of Keith’s Insta Stories update on her own account.

Read more: Des: David Tennant drama becomes latest ITV show to be hit with Ofcom complaints

The image showed Keith standing in between Emily and Laura.

“Loving filming new Celeb Juice,” he wrote, captioning the pic further with “Captains”.

Holly reacted: “Fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit!”

Emily Atack has also signed up for Celebrity Juice (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby’s fans will miss her

Fans rushed to give their backing to Holly’s comments about the new pairing, with more than 10,000 likes left on the post within an hour.

Read more: EastEnders star Rita Simons is ‘dating’ Legally Blonde musical co-star

And, while many were overjoyed with Laura and Emily being on board, many admitted they’d miss Holly.

“So gonna miss you Holly, you were so funny on it,” one person commented.

Another remarked: “You’re still the best captain to ever exist, but they’ll be perfect.”

And another hopeful fan pleaded: “Will you be back?”

View this post on Instagram Fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit! @celebjuiceofficial ❤️🍋 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 19, 2020 at 2:14am PDT

A famous face also chipped in with how eagerly they are anticipating the show’s return.

“Hahahah! So fun!” wrote an entertained Kelly Brook.

Emily was also swift to reply, hailing Holly’s contribution to the series.

You’re still the best captain to ever exist, but they’ll be perfect.

“Impossible shoes to fill,” said the I’m A Celebrity favourite.

“But we’ll have so much fun and boozy laughs in your honour!

“Loads of love you legend.”

Last month, some fans tipped Maya Jama to be in the running to replace Holly on the ITV2 show.

Maya shared how she had been working with Keith, leading to many observers believing she was in the frame.

And the bookies also reckoned Maya could be in line for the vacant team captaincy.

According to The Sun, Ladbrokes priced her at 5/6 to bag the role.

A spokesperson reflected: “Maya’s personality, humour and attitude is perfect for Celebrity Juice and the odds suggest it’s a no-brainer that she will be one of the next captains.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.