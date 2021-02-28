Holly Willoughby is reportedly facing a £10million legal battle with her former agents YMU in latest news.

The This Morning presenter, 40, has hired top lawyers to help her hold on to her money, according to reports.

If YMU – whose clients include Phillip Schofield and Ant and Dec – are successful, then Holly will apparently face a seven-figure payout.

Holly Willoughby ’embroiled in legal battle’

The Sun reports that the battle centres on sunset provisions by which agents collect commission from a celebrity who has left them.

Meanwhile, the company could get a cut if the mum-of-three‘s contracts with shows including This Morning and Dancing On Ice continue.

A source told the publication: “This is a sad finale to what was once a hugely successful partnership.

“But YMU seem unhappy she’s set up on her own and feel entitled to maximise a sunset provision to claim commission on the renewal of contracts.

“This means, if she signed a new three-year deal with ITV worth £10million, say, they’d be entitled to around £1.5million of it.”

The insider added that Holly has “no qualms in paying commission on jobs they previously helped her negotiate”.

In addition, the source claimed that no one “wanted this to go to legal but Holly won’t ­simply give away her hard-fought millions without a fight”.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

Holly Willoughby split from agency last year

Last September, reports claimed Holly was “gearing up” for a legal battle with her former talent agency.

At the time, The Sun alleged that Holly wasn’t happy with YMU, who reportedly tried to claim 15 per cent of her future earnings.

Meanwhile, Holly apparently left the YMU after 13 years in August.

A source had claimed that lockdown gave the star a chance to reflect and she decided that managing herself was a “logical step”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Holly celebrated her 40th birthday in lockdown.

The star admitted she was in bed by 9:30pm on her birthday night.

Speaking the following day on This Morning, Holly said: “I went to bed at 8.30 last night, watched Death In Paradise with the kids.

“Then at 9.30 it was lights out and all of us just collapsed.”

