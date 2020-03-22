Mother's Day: Holly Willoughby reveals that her three children served her breakfast for the first time

This Morning's Holly Willoughby has delighted fans with an adorable photo of herself with her kids on Mother's Day.

Mums across the country are having to rely on phone calls and text messages to bring them some happiness this Mother's Day, thanks to self-distancing measures.

But presenter Holly is one of the lucky ones. She has three young children and has been able to spend the day with them.

The 39-year-old has posted an adorable message to Instagram, telling fans that her three darlings treated her to breakfast for the first time ever this morning.

Holly didn't seem completely convinced by what was on the menu, but she was thrilled with the gesture nonetheless.

In the picture that she shared with her 6.4 million followers, Holly can be seen wrapped in a towel with another acting as a turban on her head.

The presenter beams at the camera as she balances the breakfast on a tray on her lap.

Speaking of her three children, whose faces have been disguised by emoji stickers, Holly wrote: "My three little bears made me breakfast in bed today... first time totally by themselves...

"Burnt toast and an apple served on a bread board... heaven...

"Happy Mother's Day to you all... it's different but the love's the same."

Thousands of her followers rushed to like the post, and there's been no shortage of comments either.

Holly has three kids with her husband Dan Baldwin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One fan wrote: "Omg!! Sooo cute!!! Happy mummy's day beautiful family!!"

Another added: "Who could ask for more... What a treat."

And a third swooned: "Gorgeous photo of you and your little bears. Best of luck with the toast, though."

Holly has three children with her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin – Harry, 10, Chester, eight, and Belle, five.

And last week, she revealed how she plans to organise the kids' education while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Holly and Phil have vowed to carry on presenting This Morning (Credit: ITV)

She said on This Morning: "I think the biggest gift you can give your children right now at this moment in time is not necessarily to give them a big timetable of things to do.

"It's just to make them feel as calm and as loved and as safe as possible."

As for Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, it looks like they'll continue to present the ITV daytime show despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic... for the time being at least.

Phillip told viewers last week: "We're going to keep smiling... we're on a mission to keep you smiling."

