Holly Willoughby shares video of her son keeping himself entertained amid coronavirus pandemic

Presenter Holly Willoughby has shared a video of her son keeping himself entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the government advising all Brits to cease non-essential travel and contact with each other, families all over the country are staying home where possible.

And This Morning host Holly, 39, has shared a clip of her eldest son Harry, 10, having a bit of fun around the house.

Read more: Holly Willoughby reportedly fled Celebrity Juice studio after show bosses cancelled filming

In a video posted on Friday (March 20) as all UK schools closed their doors until further notice, Harry has a go of the '50p challenge'.

In it, he drops a 50p coin lithely onto his foot before flipping it over his head and catching it on his back.

Thinking of things to keep the little ones and not so little ones entertained.

Holly called on a number of her famous pals to attempt the challenge themselves. She tagged the likes of The Chase host Bradley Walsh and Strictly's Alex Scott in the caption.

She wrote: "Thinking of things to keep the little ones and not so little ones entertained. Harry's set you a challenge #harrys50pchallenge ... What do you say @franklampard @alanshearer @harrykane @alexscott2 @johnterry.26 @bradderswalsh? Can't wait to see them all... use the hash tag so I can keep track! #harrys50pchallenge."

Holly Willoughby has two other children, Belle, eight, and Chester, five (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On This Morning earlier this week, Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield made a change to the set as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate.

The presenting duo revealed they had changed their on-set false windows to make it look like summer. Usually, they show what the actual weather is like outside.

Phil told viewers they made the change in a bid to lift everyone's spirits amid the outbreak of COVID-19, which has caused a number of famous faces to go into isolation. Other celebrities have actually caught the bug.

This Morning changed the digital windows to display summer scenes, potentially lifting spirits in the coronavirus outbreak (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cast doubt over This Morning

Former Emmerdale star Linda Lusardi has been hospitalised with the bug alongside her husband, while presenter Fiona Phillips also revealed she has it.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.