Holly Willoughby fans beg her to hurry back to This Morning as she shares stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram

Holly Willoughby looks effortlessly beautiful in a new selfie posted on Instagram during her summer break.

The This Morning star, 40, posed almost make-up free in a stunning new snap.

Apparently wearing just a faint coat of mascara, the mum-of-three looks incredibly fresh-faced.

And with her hair scraped back, Holly appears years younger than her actual age.

Taking to Instagram, she simply captioned the snap with: “Morning…Coffee?”

Holly Willoughby has shown off her natural beauty on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews)

And her fans took the bait by inundating Holly with dozens of compliments.

One user wrote: “Natural beauty no fillers in that beautiful face.”

While another user raved: “Your skin is flawless. What is your secret?”

A third user praised: “You look really beautiful this morning Holly.”

Others said they desperately missed seeing Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Holly’s fans are desperate for her to return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Both are currently on their summer holidays, with other This Morning hosts standing in.

One user posted: “When you back on our screens with Phil?

“Because This Morning is literally not the same without you two.

“Like everyone else you deserve a good holiday Holly but you and Phil bring smiles and happiness in our living room everyday and if the day is cold wet and miserable we just tried enter spin to win (not bern successful yet) get the coffee and watch you both. See you hopefully soon.”

And another user commented: “Awww miss that beautiful face.”

What are her beauty secrets?

Holly has spoken about her beauty routine on This Morning and posted about it on social media.

She revealed that she is a big fan of Liz Earle’s Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion and also of Micellar Water by Garnier.



For haircare she’s said she’s a huge fan of Aveda products.

Finally, as for her workout routine, she is said to be a big fan of cardio workouts – including shadow boxing.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are due to return to This Morning in September.

