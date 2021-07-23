Holly Willoughby delights fans as she shows off legs in summer shorts on Instagram

In the latest Holly Willoughby news, the This Morning star has delighted fans by showing off her incredible legs in a natty pair of summer shorts.

Holly, 40, shared the image on Instagram, and fans gushed at the cute snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What is the latest Holly Willoughby news?

Wearing a light white blouse with a round collar, flower print and embroidered flourishes, Holly looked like a vision of summer.

She matched her beautiful, elegant top with a pair of thigh-high denim shorts.

In the caption, she explained this was the latest promotion with Marks & Spencer who Holly is an ambassador for.

“Denim shorts are the summer staple I just can’t get enough of,” she said.

“I’ve dressed my @marksandspencer ones up with this cute embroidered blouse … this blouse is one of my favourites!!!!”

Holly looked amazing in her denim shorts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Holly’s fans react to the Holly Willoughby news?

As soon as she posted the advert, the compliments came rolling in.

One follower said: “Ah the blouse is so cute!! Hope you’re having a lovely summer.”

No one better to model them you Holly, looking beautiful girl.

“Looking gorgeous Holly,” another wrote.

A third replied: “No one better to model them you Holly, looking beautiful girl.”

“Love this summer outfit,” another exclaimed.

How is Holly enjoying her summer off?

In more Holly Willoughby news, the star is enjoying her summer break and has been sharing snaps on Instagram during the heatwave.

Yesterday (Thursday July 22), she debuted a new hairstyle in a make-up free selfie.

And once again, fans couldn’t get enough of the look.

Tagging a friend in a post, one said: “How lush is her hair!?”

Another said: “Love your hair!”

“Looking lovely – hair gorgeous,” a third said.