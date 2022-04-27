Holly Willoughby ‘planning to renew vows with husband Dan Baldwin’

Holly Willoughby is reportedly planning to renew her vows with her husband Dan Baldwin this year.

The This Morning host married TV producer Dan in 2007 and they have three children together.

According to reports, Holly and Dan want to plan a “glitzy bash” in August to mark 15 years of marriage.

Holly reportedly wants to renew her vows with husband Dan (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby husband

A source told Closer magazine: “Holly and Dan are madly in love and she doesn’t want to wait any longer – insisting they can always do it twice!

“They’re hoping to have a glitzy vow renewal bash over the summer with close friends and family.”

The insider added: “She feels incredibly lucky to have found so much happiness in both her professional and her personal life, and is excited to share that and continue to nourish it with her new vows.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

Holly previously admitted that she would love to have a vow renewal ceremony.

Her parents renewed their vows after 25 years of marriage.

Speaking to Bella magazine in 2016, Holly said: “I think I’d like to do it. Not for a long time though – I mean, mum and dad had been married for 25 years when they did it.”

At the time, Holly also spoke about her wedding day saying it was “one of the best days of my life”.

Holly has three children with Dan (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

She added: “One stand-out moment for me was walking into the marquee and seeing everybody that you know and love looking back at you.

“It was a beautiful summer’s day too and just felt like a dream – a magical moment.”

When did Holly and Dan meet?

Holly and Dan met on set of children’s TV show Ministry Of Mayhem back in 2004.

After a few months, they started dating and Dan proposed to Holly in 2006, on the day they moved into their first London home together.

They then tied the knot in August 2007 at St Michael’s Church.

Speaking about their relationship, Holly previously told OK! Magazine: “I mean obviously I love Dan. We really have a good laugh together and I don’t want to sound like a massive cliché but we get on really well…

“I rely on him for a lot of stuff. I think we just work better as a pair.”

The couple have three children together – Harry, 12, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven.

