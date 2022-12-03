Holly Willoughby means on the red carpet with her blonde hair down
Holly Willoughby ‘gets more gorgeous every day’ cry fans as she stuns in latest picture

The This Morning presenter is in Paris

By Carena Crawford

Holly Willoughby has left fans open-mouthed with her latest look as she enjoys a break in Paris with Davina McCall.

The This Morning presenter shared a series of images of her in a little black dress, and then a sparkly coat.

And it’s fair to say she left her followers struggling to find the words to describe how amazing she looked!

Holly stuns in LBD

Holly wore a short black off-the-shoulder dress that cinched in at her waist.

In Paris for a Garnier event, whom she has partnered with for years, Holly revealed her dress was rented from Hurr. In a good night for the company, the Princess of Wales also wore a dress rented from Hurr on Friday at the Earthshot Prize event in Boston.

Fans were unanimously in love with the look, all saying how amazing it was.

Among cries of “You look absolutely beautiful!” and “Absolutely gorgeous” there were numerous fire emojis.

“Stunning”, “Sexy” and “Wow” were also thrown in.

“I’m sure you are getting sexier the older you get, just gorgeous,” said one.

Another added: “You get more beautiful everyday.”

A third wrote: “You should model that dress for them, it looks so much better on you than on the website!”

Phillip Schofield speaking to camera on This Morning today
Phillip hosted the show alone today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby misses This Morning

Her trip to Paris comes after Holly was forced to miss This Morning earlier this week.

On Thursday December 1 Phillip Schofield was forced to front the show all on his own!

Phillip immediately addressed Holly’s absence at the start of the show.

“You might notice that there is someone missing,” he said.

“That is because Holly is doing something that parents up and down the country can relate to…

“She is at Chester’s [her son] nativity play,” he explained.

Holly then appeared via a very dodgy video link to talk to Phillip and the viewers at home.

“The line is very dodgy, you’ve dropped out so many times we were worried we wouldn’t get you, but you’re here for the moment. So, explain what’s happening.”

Phillip Schofield speaking to Holly Willoughby via video link on This Morning today
Holly appeared via video link on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby talks This Morning today absence

The 41-year-old then went on to explain that she was at Chester’s school, ready for his nativity.

Chester was playing Santa Claus!

“He’s a very, very important role,” she said, revealing his headmaster was acting as her cameraman!

“Thank you for letting me be here, it means the world!”

“Oh, you can’t miss that, definitely not!” Phillip said.

As soon as the show was done, she hot-footed it back to the studios.

Viewers were divided over her absence with some saying: “She should have just taken the day off.”

Others felt it was “lovely” to see her “keeping it real for the working mums” and that it “confirmed” she’s “just like us”.

