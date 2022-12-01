Where is Holly Willoughby was the question on everyone’s lips at 10am today.

This Morning today saw a major presenting shake-up take place as Holly Willoughby was forced off the show due to family reasons.

This meant that Phillip Schofield was forced to front the show all on his own!

Phillip hosted the show alone today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby absent from This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw a major presenting shake-up take place, as Phillip fronted the show alone.

Holly, his usual co-host, was nowhere to be seen, and a replacement wasn’t around either.

Phillip immediately addressed Holly’s absence at the start of today’s show.

“Hiya and welcome to your Thursday morning,” Phillip said at the start of the show. “Always different here, a very happy December.

“You might notice that there is someone missing,” he then said.

“That is because Holly is doing something that parents up and down the country can relate to,” he then continued.

“She is at Chester’s [her son] nativity play,” he explained.

Holly then appeared via a very dodgy video link to talk to Phillip and the viewers at home.

“The line is very dodgy, you’ve dropped out so many times we were worried we wouldn’t get you, but you’re here for the moment. So, explain what’s happening.”

Holly appeared via video link on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby talks This Morning today absence

The 41-year-old then went on to explain that she was at Chester’s school, ready for his nativity.

She explained what the nativity is about, and revealed that Chester will be playing Santa Claus.

“He’s a very, very important role. He’s [Chester] full of stuffing and looking super cute,” she said.

She then went on to say that she has tissues in her pocket and is “ready to cry” during the nativity.

“Don’t miss anything, so get in there now,” Phillip advised her.

“And I know as soon as it’s finished we’re whisking you back as quickly as possible. You’ll be here later in the show.”

“I will, I’ll be running there as quickly as possible,” Holly said. “Thank you for letting me be here, it means the world!”

“Oh, you can’t miss that, definitely not!” Phillip said.

Viewers were divided over Holly’s absence (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Holly’s absence

A number of viewers took to Twitter to react to Holly’s absence from This Morning today.

It’s safe to say they were divided. Some weren’t impressed with the star – or the show – for making a fuss about her absence.

“Why are we meant to care that Holly is watching her kid’s nativity? Also, they are clearly going to make a big deal about her “racing back to the studio ” just take the day off,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m sure Holly will have a front-row seat. She should have just taken the day off,” another wrote.

Others found the fact that Holly was at her son’s nativity sweet.

“Lovely to see @hollywills keeping it real for the working mums who broadcast live on @thismorning from her son’s school so she didn’t miss his nativity play! These important moments matter,” one viewer said.

“I think I speak for a nation when I say that this has absolutely confirmed that @hollywills is just like us,” another wrote.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.