Fans of Holly Willoughby were left puzzled after the TV presenter didn’t make it to the Ant McPartlin wedding yesterday but did appear on BBC show Take Off.

Supporters couldn’t appear to work out how Holly was able to make it to her presenting gig with Bradley Walsh over Ant’s nuptials.

However, it turns out they may have had the wrong end of the stick, even though Holly’s absence appeared to take many by surprise.

Fans were puzzled because Holly still appeared on TV with Bradley Walsh yesterday evening (Credit: BBC)

Holly Willoughby fans confused over Ant and Anne-Marie’s wedding

A back-and-forth fan discussion about Holly’s whereabouts kicked off in the comments section of her latest Instagram post.

It happened ahead of Saturday night’s airing of Take Off on BBC One, the third episode of the series.

Read more: ‘Nervous’ Ant McPartlin fought back tears before ‘joking about alcoholism’ in wedding speech

In the post, Holly previewed the David Koma dress and Gina shoes she wore during last night’s instalment.

However, it seems some of Holly’s Insta followers may have thought the holiday gameshow airs live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Why couldn’t Holly juggle her commitments?

One fan questioned why Holly couldn’t juggle her commitments after having “all day” to be at Ant’s do.

Insisting she “still could have gone”, others defended Holly’s “no-show”, explaining more information was needed.

One respondent said firmly: “Just leave her alone, it’s not a big deal.

She’s on holidays.

“She’s on holidays and she would have to isolate anyways so just get over it honestly.”

A second person interjected: “She may have chosen not to go for reasons we don’t know. None of our business is it?”

And another person clarified about Take Off: “This was recorded before COVID last year.”

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett had their wedding in Hampshire – but Holly Willoughby was not in attendance (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Was Holly Willoughby at the Ant McPartlin wedding?

As the chat degenerated, another commenter noted how they believed it was Amanda Holden who was unable to attend due to her being on holiday.

However, it seems that was also the case for Holly – even though her most recent social media posts were about her Saturday job.

Read more: Ant McPartlin wedding: Phillip Schofield attends ‘amazing’ nuptials with estranged wife Stephanie

And, even though Holly did not acknowledge her showbiz pal’s big day on social media, her weekday colleague Phillip Schofield did make it to the church on time.

He attended with estranged wife Stephanie Lowe, later telling reporters the ceremony was “amazing”.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly continues on BBC One next Saturday, August 14, at 5.50pm.

