‘Nervous’ Ant McPartlin fought back tears as bride Anne-Marie Corbett walked down the aisle at their wedding yesterday (August 7).

Ant arrived at St Michael’s Church accompanied by his best pal – and best man – Declan Donnelly.

Body language experts have claimed that Ant looked as though he had pre-wedding “jitters” before he went inside and waited for the arrival of Anne-Marie.

And, when he first laid eyes on his bride, Ant admitted that he had to fight back tears.

You may kiss the bride!

What did Ant say about Anne-Marie at their wedding?

When he first saw Anne-Marie walking down the aisle in her gorgeous Suzanne Neville dress, Ant admitted he had to “fight back” tears.

He reportedly said: “When Anne-Marie walked into the church, I had to fight to hold it together as she looked so beautiful.”

Best man Dec, who read a prayer during the ceremony, was on hand to support his long-term presenting partner, though.

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Star: “It was clear from their poses on the way into the church that Dec was there beside Ant not just to complete the double-act vibe but to provide some much-needed support in the face of what looked like some groom jitters.

“Dec romped around playfully, grinning into the cameras and performing thumbs-up gestures, while Ant stood around looking rather more rigid and with a nervous looking grin on his face.”

Dec was on hand to support Ant on his big day

So what happened at the wedding reception?

Once at their reception venue Heckfield Place, though, it appeared the nerves were behind Ant.

Ant made reference to his well-publicised battle with drink and prescription drugs during his speech at the wedding.

According to sources, he started his speech with a jokey quip about his battle with alcoholism.

Standing up, he told their 150 guests: “Hi, I’m Ant and I’m an alcoholic.”

Meanwhile, Dec used his best man’s speech to reveal that he thought Ant was the “best friend a man could have”.

The dogs played a part too

Meanwhile, Ant’s beloved pooch Hurley – who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong – did play a part in his big day.

It’s thought that baker Chris Murphy of Tuck Box Cakes made the couple’s wedding cake.

And it featured figures of not only Hurley, but Ant and Anne-Marie’s dogs Bumble and Milo too!

