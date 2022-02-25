Holly Willoughby asks for parenting advice with heartbreaking message

Holly Willoughby has asked her 7.6 million Instagram followers for some parenting advice today (Friday, February 25).

The 40-year-old is at a loss as to how to explain to her children after they asked her an incredibly tough question.

What did Holly Willoughby post on Instagram?

Holly took to Instagram today to share a heartbreaking post with her fans.

Yesterday (Thursday, February 24) news broke that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This morning, Holly posted a picture of Russian tanks and Russian soldiers invading the Eastern European country.

“How do I explain this to my children,” the 40-year-old star captioned her post.

“I was asked questions last night I didn’t have the answers for.”

Since it was uploaded this morning, her post has picked up over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

How did Holly Willoughby’s Instagram followers react?

Holly’s followers were equally as dismayed with the state of things (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Holly’s followers commented on the post, both to display their sadness at the state of the world, and to give the TV presenter advice.

“Scary times ahead,” one follower wrote, adding a crying face to the end of their comment.

“Wish I knew that answer, I’m so scared for our families,” another said.

“It’s heartbreaking,” a third commented.

“It’s so frightening for us far away from this. Can’t imagine the pain and suffering they are experiencing,” another wrote.

“Get them to watch Newsround. It explains things in such an age-appropriate way. I honestly don’t understand things either – but hope Newsround can help!” one follower suggested, as did others.

This Morning disrupted

This Morning was disrupted by the news (Credit: ITV)

Due to the current crisis in Ukraine, yesterday’s This Morning was disrupted numerous times.

The show, which usually airs at 10am every weekday, was five minutes late to start yesterday.

This was down to the fact that ITV News was running hourly bulletins to keep viewers up to date with what was happening in Eastern Europe.

This Morning briefly cut back to ITV News at 11am, and then again at 12pm yesterday. However, not all viewers were happy with this.

“#ThisMorning give it a rest with the Ukraine/Russian invasion. FFS we can watch news channel if need updates,” one angry viewer tweeted.

“Oh god get a grip. Nothing like a dash of propaganda on your daytime telly,” another said. However, some viewers understood the need for cutting back to ITV News.

“#thismorning @itvnews thanks for the updates,” one viewer said.

