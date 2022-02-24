This Morning viewers furious after show taken off air for first few minutes

ITV viewers were furious that This Morning was late to air today (Thursday, February 24), as an ITV News bulletin was broadcasted.

Once the show did begin, viewers’ fury then turned into irritation as the sound of static affected the broadcast!

Why did This Morning start late today?

The show was late to air today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers who tuned into ITV at 10am today were left baffled to be met by an ITV News bulletin rather than This Morning.

Following the news that Russia has invaded Ukraine, ITV is running hourly news bulletins to keep viewers up to date with what’s going on.

A news bulletin was aired at 10am today, meaning the start of This Morning was slightly delayed.

“Where’s today’s show?” one confused viewer tweeted when the show failed to materialise at 10am.

Once This Morning did begin airing, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield told viewers that they would be cutting back to ITV News at 11am and 12pm for the latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At 11 and 12, the show did briefly cut back to ITV News, and viewers weren’t happy.

What did viewers say?

This Morning viewers were not happy (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers took to Twitter to complain about the ITV News bulletin interrupting This Morning.

“#ThisMorning give it a rest with the Ukraine/Russian invasion. FFS we can watch news channel if need updates,” one angry viewer said.

Another wrote: “Good grief, this show is a right rollercoaster today.”

A third tweeted: “Oh god get a grip. Nothing like a dash of propaganda on your daytime telly.”

However, some had no issues with the hourly updates, even if it meant cutting into This Morning’s airtime.

“ITV have probably made the right call in having hourly updates today rather than continual news coverage. The way these situations develop means it’s probably a more effective way of updating viewers and of course it offers an alternative to the ongoing news channel coverage,” one viewer said.

One added: “#thismorning @itvnews thanks for the updates.”

What else happened on This Morning today?

The sound was particularly bad during the Kate Garraway interview (Credit: ITV)

As well as being late to air, This Morning seemed to be experiencing some technical issues today too.

The sound was muffled and crackly, and noisy background static could be heard for a good twenty minutes at the start of the show. It was especially bad during Holly and Phil’s interview with Kate Garraway.

Viewers were not impressed and took to Twitter to complain.

“Static sound is really buggin me please sort it out,” one tweeted.

“Turning off till the sound is sorted, sounds awful!” another said.

“I guess the sound engineers are working from home… sleeping basically,” a third wrote.

The sound was eventually fixed, but that still didn’t stop some viewers from making jibes at the behind-the-scenes crew.

“Yay only took the sound department 20 minutes to twig on, after 100s of tweets,” one viewer wrote.

