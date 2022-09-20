Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
Twitter explodes with hilarious memes of Phillip and Holly amid ‘queue-jumping’ backlash

Twitter doing what it does best!

By Joshua Haigh

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have found themselves in hot water over their ‘queue-jumping’ scandal.

Footage of the This Morning duo walking into Westminster Hall to visit the Queen lying-in-state via the press line caused instant outrage last week.

As a result, This Morning was forced to issue a statement defending the pair.

The backlash caused a huge reaction online, and Brits did what we do best and poked fun at the situation on Twitter.

There were memes galore that helped bring levity to the drama, and we’ve rounded up the best ones so far.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were criticised by some over the ‘queue-jumping’ accusations (Credit: ITV)

All the best Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield memes

One viewer shared a clip of Mr Bean running past a long queue of people, including stepping over someone in a sleeping bag. They then added the caption: “Phillip Schofield arriving to see the Queen lying-in-state.”

Another dragged Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford into the discussion too…

This commenter poked fun at the notion of Holly and Phil being considered journalists.

This fan shared a picture of Holly and Phil clinging onto one another and joked that they had just been told they would have to queue in the ITV canteen for lunch.

Another made reference to the backlash over This Morning’s Spin To Win game, teasing that Holly and Phil had won the chance to queue-jump!

Another fan teased that jumping the queue could have just been of many challenges in Phil’s ITV series The Cube.

Have YOU got what it takes to beat… The Queue? ITV needs to commission this immediately.

Even Domino’s Pizza couldn’t resist teasing Holly and Phil. The takeaway joint urged customers to have patience while the presenting duo’s order got dealt with.

Meanwhile, this fan made reference to a Little Britain sketch about a fake apology after seeing Holly and Phil break their silence on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, another viewer made a hilarious pun on Phil’s role as a We Buy Any Car spokesperson.

Meanwhile, another teased that Phillip would have a golden circle ticket to the Queen’s funeral.

Phil and Holly break their silence

On Tuesday (September 20), Holly and Phil addressed the backlash for the first time.

Holly explained: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the Hall. It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK, who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
Fans poked fun at he pair on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform to the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen. We of course respected those rules however we realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

Meanwhile, following the outrage, a petition was even set up calling for Holly and Phil to be replaced on This Morning.

Read more: Petition launched to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after ‘they skipped The Queue’

