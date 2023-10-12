Holly and Phil fan theory has them reuniting for brand new TV venture

Following their exits from This Morning, fans believe Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield might be reuniting for a brand new TV venture at GB News or BBC.

In May, Phillip announced he would be leaving ITV altogether after confessing he had lied to everyone about his affair with a much younger colleague. In his statement, he referred to the affair as “unwise” but “not illegal”.

On Tuesday (October 10), Holly revealed in her statement that she was also stepping down after 14 years. Last week, it was announced that a man was charged for allegedly trying to kidnap and murder her. She expressed it was a hard decision to make but had to put her family first.

Could Holly and Phil reunite? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip was seen for the first time since Holly’s departure

Following Phillip’s scandal, Holly seemingly had no interaction with Phillip. Last month, Phillip and his two daughters also reportedly unfollowed Holly on social media.

After keeping a very low profile, Phillip was photographed leaving the house for the first time since Holly’s departure.

Earlier today (October 12), The Sun shared snapshots of Phillip wearing casual clothing while taking a stroll. As of writing this, he has yet to respond to Holly waving goodbye to This Morning.

Phillip unfollowed Holly on Instagram last month (Credit: YouTube)

Fans believe Holly and Phil will reunite for a new TV venture

With both presenters no longer working on This Morning, fans have been coming up with their own theories. According to social media, many think Holly and Phil might move to well-known platforms GB News or BBC.

“The way Holly and Phil are about to rebrand on GB News,” one user assumed. “Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are probably already in talks with the BBC about fronting a new daytime TV show,” another person shared.

“If I was to guess the whole Holly and Phil thing, I would reckon Holly wants more money from ITV, that she won’t get that BBC could never deliver, so that means Ch5 or Sky which has no real morning TV couch ‘celeb’ program or even Virgin,” a third person wrote.

Another added: “I’m gonna call it. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reuniting and reanimating on GB News is the sequel no-one knows they don’t want to see yet.”

As of October 12, it is unknown whether Holly will continue hosting Dancing On Ice in January.